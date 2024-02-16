Elkhorn shooting: Couple killed, man now charged with homicide

A man is now charged in connection to the Elkhorn shooting that left a couple dead inside a sports bar on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Online court records show Thomas Routt, 57, of Elkhorn is charged with the following:

First-degree intentional homicide (two counts)

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide

Armed robbery

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Thomas Routt

Routt is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Walworth County court on Friday afternoon, Feb. 16.

Case details

According to the criminal complaint, Elkhorn police were dispatched to Sports Page Barr around 12:15 a.m. on Feb. 1 for a report of shots being fired. When a police sergeant arrived on the scene, he spotted the deceased bodies of two victims, later identified as 33-year-old Emerson Weingart and 37-year-old Gina Weingart. The sergeant also spotted two spent shell casings and a bullet on the floor -- and the "cash register behind the bar had the drawer open and the cash tray was empty and not seated in the drawer properly," the complaint says.

Gina and Emerson Weingart (Courtesy: Leland Weingart)

A detective spoke with a third victim who was in the bar at the time of the shooting. She said also in the bar was a man "whose age appeared to be in his 50 to 60s." That man was using a video gaming machine at the bar. At some point, the man stood up from the gaming machine, pointed a gun and fired shots inside the bar.

The complaint indicates Walworth County sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by defendant Routt in the Town of LaFayette around 3:20 a.m. on Feb. 4. The defendant was found to be in possession of contraband, the complaint says. He was taken to the Walworth County Jail.

Shooting investigation in downtown Elkhorn

On Feb. 6, the complaint says "the defendant had requested to speak with someone regarding the homicides in Elkhorn." When Routt spoke to a detective, he "admitted to being the male with the gun at the Sports Page Barr. The defendant stated that he did all of this 'more than likely for the money,'" the complaint says. Routt stated he told the female bartender to get down on the ground. The bartender "told (Routt) to 'put it away or she'd call the cops,'" the complaint says. The defendant said the bartender "slapped the gun and it went off," the complaint says. Routt said he then shot the man who was sitting at the bar. Routt stated "he took $120-$140 from the open cash register" before shooting the man again. The defendant "admitted to following the fleeing female (third victim) out the back door and firing two of three shots at her," the complaint says.

According to the criminal complaint, Routt said he went home after the shooting and "the next morning the defendant attempted to dispose of the firearm and ammunition at a gas station," the complaint says. A search at the gas station turned up a handgun and ammunition which were located in bags in the gas station's dumpster.

Shooting at Sports Page Barr in Elkhorn

More about Routt

FOX6 News dug more into Routt's criminal background which consists of burglary, forgery, bail jumping and arson. He spent nearly 25 years in prison for setting his ex-mother-in-law's home on fire in 1995. He received parole in 2020 and had since enrolled in Gateway Technical College. Routt became an ambassador for the Elkhorn campus in 2023. But since his arrest, the college scrubbed several of his videos from their platforms.

This is a developing story.