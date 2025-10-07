Expand / Collapse search

Elixir Café & Juicery in Mequon offers array of drinks and dishes

Published  October 7, 2025 7:29am CDT
Cold-pressed juices and tasty bites

Brian Kramp talks with the owner of Elixir Café & Juicery, which is celebrating its first anniversary later this month.

    Elixir Café & Juicery opened one year ago in Mequon.
    It offers an array of organic juices, smoothies and small bites.
    FOX6's Brian Kramp checked out the drinks and dishes.

MEQUON, Wis. - Elixir Café & Juicery opened one year ago in Mequon, complete with an array of organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies and tasty small bites. FOX6's Brian Kramp checked out a menu that’s filled with drinks and dishes.

Fresh-squeezed juices at Elixir

Brian Kramp checks out fresh-squeezed, bottled juices at Elixir Cafe & Juicery.

Exploring healthy menu options

Brian Kramp checks out bowls at Elixir Cafe & Juicery that have the perfect balance of taste and texture. 

Smoothies loaded with organic fruits, greens

If you like smoothies, Elixir Cafe & Juicery in Mequon is all about creating fresh and flavorful drinks.

Making juice in Mequon

Brian Kramp learns about the juicing process at Elixir Cafe & Juicery.

Elixir Cafe & Juicery's signature granola

Brian Kramp sees how they make their signature granola with all natural ingredients.

The Source: FOX6's Brian Kramp interviewed people at Elixir Café & Juicery.

