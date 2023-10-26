Elite 99; training facility for soccer players
Spencer Tracy is in Franklin seeing how their programs offer results, on and off the field.
Elite 99 offers performance sessions for elite soccer athletes involved in various sports, conducted by professional athletes in the Milwaukee area. Spencer Tracy is in Franklin seeing how their programs offer results, on and off the field.
Unique training facility for soccer players
Spencer Tracy is in Franklin at Field 99 where an unlikely pairing has turned into a unique training facility for soccer players.
Mental, tactical, technical and healthy lifestyle training
Spencer Tracy is in Franklin learning some basic skills that can help eliminate mistakes on the field.
Passion and professionalism
Spencer Tracy in with one of the owners whose passion and professionalism can be seen on and off the field.
Elite 99 offers performance sessions
Spencer Tracy is in Franklin seeing how their elite level training programs offer results, on and off the field.