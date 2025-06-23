Expand / Collapse search

'Elio' worst debut in Pixar history, opened 3rd at the box office

Published  June 23, 2025
The film 'Elio' lands the worst debut in Pixar history. It opened at the box office in third place with $21 million. Gino Salomone has that and more in your entertainment news.

MILWAUKEE - The film 'Elio' lands the worst debut in Pixar history

It opened at the box office in third place with $21 million.

The movie follows an imaginative boy on a journey of self-discovery who finds himself mistakenly identified as earth's ambassador.

Heading into the weekend, the movie was aiming for $25 to $30 million.

The film, which cost $150 million dollars to produce, added just $14 million overseas for a catastrophic global total of $35 million.

Meanwhile, the live-action remake of "How to Train Your Dragon" is still holding onto the crown for ticket sales.

The movie earned another $37 million in its second weekend.
 

