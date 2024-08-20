Elijah Vue missing: Wisconsin boy missing for 6 months

article

Tuesday, Aug. 20 marks six months since anyone has last seen 3-year-old Elijah Vue in Manitowoc County.

Authorities said Vue's caregiver last saw him at 8 a.m. at his home Tuesday, Feb. 20 – near 39th and Mishicot in Two Rivers. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a long-sleeved, dark-colored shirt, and red-and-green dinosaur slip-on shoes.

Vue, who is of Hmong descent, is described as 3 feet tall, weighing 45 pounds with sandy hair and brown eyes. Officials said he has a birthmark on his left knee.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the location and return of Vue. Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers was also offering a $1,000 reward for any tip that leads them to Elijah.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 844-267-6648 or 920-686-7200. You can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Charges in case

Katrina Baur, Vue's mother, and Jesse Vang both face charges in connection with this case.

Katrina Baur (Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office)

Baur was charged in February with one felony count of chronic neglect of a child and two misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer. She pleaded not guilty to the charges in March – and is due back in court on Oct. 22.

Vang pleaded not guilty in April to one charge of chronic neglect of a child. He is due back in court on Sept. 27.

Elijah was last seen at Vang's home in Two Rivers. Baur had left her son to stay with Vang because she wanted him to teach the youngster "to be a man," according to a criminal complaint.