Elijah Vue: Two Rivers vigil planned for missing 3-year-old boy

As the search for 3-year-old Elijah Vue continues, police announced a vigil has been planned for Saturday, March 16.

The Two Rivers Police Department said it followed up on numerous tips and leads this week for the boy missing since February. Searches were completed in wetlands, rural areas, the West Twin River and a farm waste container.

Saturday's vigil will be held at Walsh Field in Two Rivers at 6:30 p.m.

Have you seen him?

Authorities said Vue's caregiver last saw him at 8 a.m. at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 20 – near 39th and Mishicot in Two Rivers. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a long-sleeved, dark-colored shirt, and red-and-green dinosaur slip-on shoes.

Vue, who is of Hmong descent, is described as 3 feet tall and 45 pounds with sandy hair and brown eyes. Officials said he has a birthmark on his left knee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 844-267-6648 or 920-686-7200. You can also submit a tip through the FBI website, or to Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers through the P3 app.

Katrina Baur and Jesse Vang in Manitowoc County Court (virtually) on Monday, Feb. 26.

Katrina Baur, 31, was bound over for trial on Thursday. She is charged with chronic neglect of a child, neglecting a child and two misdemeanor counts of resisting/obstructing an officer.

A preliminary hearing for 39-year-old Jesse Vang, also charged with neglecting a child, was postponed on Thursday. Prosecutors said Baur would send Vue to Vang for disciplinary purposes because she wanted him to teach her son "to be a man."

Rewards offered

Rewards in the search for Vue have risen to a combined $40,000.

The Two Rivers Police Department on Monday, March 11 announced the city has raised $15,000 in reward money through community donations. Donations to that reward fund are still being accepted.

The donation-driven reward is in addition to two other rewards already announced for information in the case. There is an FBI reward of up to $15,000, and a Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers reward of up to $10,000.