Rewards in the search for Elijah Vue, the 3-year-old Two Rivers boy missing since February, have risen to a combined $40,000.

The Two Rivers Police Department on Monday, March 11 announced the city has raised $15,000 in reward money through community donations. Donations to that reward fund are still being accepted.

The donation-driven reward is in addition to two other rewards already announced for information in the case. There is an FBI reward of up to $15,000, and a Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers reward of up to $10,000.

Have you seen him?

Authorities said Vue's caregiver last saw him at 8 a.m. at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 20 – near 39th and Mishicot in Two Rivers. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a long-sleeved, dark-colored shirt, and red-and-green dinosaur slip-on shoes.

Elijah Vue

Vue, who is of Hmong descent, is described as 3 feet tall and 45 pounds with sandy hair and brown eyes. Officials said he has a birthmark on his left knee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 844-267-6648 or 920-686-7200. You can also submit a tip through the FBI website, or to Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers through the P3 app.

Latest details

Vue's mother, 30-year-old Katrina Baur, is charged with chronic neglect of a child, neglecting a child and two misdemeanor counts of resisting/obstructing an officer. Court records show she is being held in the Manitowoc County Jail on $15,000 cash bond.

Jesse Vang, 39, is also charged with neglecting a child. Prosecutors said Baur would send Vue to Vang for disciplinary purposes because she wanted him to teach her son "to be a man."

Related article

On Monday, March 4, police said they located a car of interest in Vue's disappearance. Two Rivers authorities said a 1997 beige Nissan Altima, with Wisconsin license plates starting with "A" and ending with "0," was taken into the police’s possession.

Police asked that homeowners and business owners review surveillance footage for that vehicle from Feb. 19, between 2-9 p.m.