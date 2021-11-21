Elf Run: Cold never bothered the runners anyway

As we warm up inside, some people are warming up for the holidays with a run.

FOX6 checked out the festivities at the 2021 Elf Run at the Boerner Botanical Gardens.

The Winter Run Series is a multi-month event.

"We have six races from October through March so each month there is a new theme for each run and this one is the elf run for the holiday spirit," said Kelly Storti, race director.

With the elf run being the perfect event to get you into the holiday spirit.

A medal and elf run gear was guaranteed to every runner, making it an event hundreds of people were sure not to miss this year.

"We’re definitely liking seeing people in person, everyone is enjoying being in person and just the camaraderie of being here and I think everyone is really happy to be back," said Storti.

Not only is the staff appreciating the normalcy, but the runners are too.

"Although there were still virtual runs in 2020, it just is never the same without the whole group of people running together and cheering each other and having a whole cheer squad along the route and everything like that," said Liz, an Elf Run participant

Race day events still have four more races you can participate in in the coming months.

