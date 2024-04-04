Election reporting error; Racine County finds discrepancies

article

Racine County officials on Thursday, April 4, said election results were delayed due to a reporting error.

The Racine County Clerk’s Office said after posting the first set of partial results on Tuesday, April 2, discrepancies were identified in the reports. They found inaccuracies and immediately removed them from the website to maintain the integrity of the electoral process.

The clerk’s office said they then reached out to all municipal clerks across the county to gather verbal numbers directly from the machine tapes from each polling location. Clerk staff manually documented the information and were able to post the results. However, these verbal numbers were individual to each polling location and did not include collective totals.

On Wednesday, April 3, municipal clerks delivered their election materials, including results tapes, to the Racine County Clerk’s office before 4 p.m. Clerk staff began reviewing the results tapes and manually entered each individual result into the Wisconsin Elections Commission's canvass software.

Upon completion, officials said a report of unofficial election results was generated and posted to the Racine County website.

County officials said they are committed to uncovering the precise cause of the error and implementing measures to avoid similar incidents in the future. The origin is under investigation.