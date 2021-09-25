Expand / Collapse search

Election fraud, Fond du Lac man charged

Donald Holz

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. - A Fond du Lac man is charged with committing election fraud in the Nov. 3, 2020 election.

Prosecutors say Donald Holz, 63, was on probation for a felony offense when he voted.

A criminal complaint states that a Wisconsin Elections Commission employee on Aug. 24, 2021 submitted documentation that Holz voted in the Nov. 3, 2020 election. Holz was on active probation at the time – sentenced for sixth offense felony OWI in 2019.

The complaint states Holz signed his voter application as "I am a qualified elector" as opposed to being "otherwise disqualified from voting." In 2019, on the date of his sentencing, Holz signed a voter ineligibility acknowledgment form. That form, the complaint states, explicitly states that Holz was not eligible to vote until "civil rights were restored," which could not happen until completing his probation sentencing.

Holz is scheduled for an initial court appearance on Oct. 12. If convicted, he faces imprisonment up to three-and-a-half years in prison and/or a fine up to $10,000.

Statement from Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney:

"This prosecution is not suggestive that the election was stolen but elections are the cornerstone of our democracy and the integrity of our electoral process must be protected at every turn. We will continue to prosecute any circumstances of voter fraud, as allowed by law, in order to safeguard our electoral process and ensure the public has confidence in our elections. The defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty." 

