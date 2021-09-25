Waupun house fire: 2 rescued by deputy

A deputy from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was passing by a residence Friday afternoon around 1:45 p.m., when he saw smoke and flames coming from the rear of the two-story home on Highway 26 in the Township of Waupun.

At the same time, the Fond du Lac County Communications Center began taking multiple 911 calls of a structure fire at the above location. Additional deputies along with the Waupun Country Fire Department were dispatched.

The deputy on scene saw two occupants still inside the residence that were unable to safely exit due to smoke and flames blocking the exits. The deputy broke open a window and safely remove a 66-year-old male and his 31-year-old son, both of whom reside at the residence.

Through investigation, it was determined that a lawnmower had been parked in front of the garage and next to the entry door. The lawnmower started on fire, which quickly spread to the residence and attached garage. As a result of the fire, the entire structure sustained significant damage and is considered a complete loss.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious.

The 66-year-old male sustained minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene. No other injuries occurred as a result of the fire.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News