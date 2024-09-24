Expand / Collapse search

The Eleanor Room in Historic Downtown Greendale; new spot for brunch

By
Published  September 24, 2024 10:28am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

The Eleanor Room in Greendale

Brian Kramp is with the owner who’s paying homage to a former First Lady through ambience and food.

The Eleanor Room in Historic Downtown Greendale hasn’t even been open a full four months, and it’s already a local favorite for cocktails and small plates. 

Brian Kramp is with the owner, who’s paying homage to a former First Lady through ambiance and food.

Small plates

Brian Kramp is with their sous chef who will make you smile during the middle of your day with a few of their specialties.

Looking for a new brunch spot?

Brian Kramp is with their sous chef who’s created some dishes that will kick off the weekend in a tasty way.

Lunch and dinner menu

Brian Kramp is sampling soup and seeing what else is on the dinner menu at The Eleanor Room.

Cocktails and small plates

Brian Kramp is with their executive chef seeing why a stop for lunch in Greendale is culinary delight.

Shareable, Soups, and salads

Brian Kramp is sampling the menu at The Eleanor Room where scallops, salmon and even schnitzel are available during dinner.