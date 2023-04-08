Egg Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo

The Milwaukee County Zoo is open and celebrating Easter in an eggs-citing way on Saturday, April 8.

From 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., families can come into the Milwaukee County Zoo and experience Egg Day.

Courtesy: Milwaukee County Zoo

There will be a parade featuring the Easter Bunny and three expeditions along the parade route where you can catch treats. For those who wish to find more than eggs, the Easter Bunny has left carrots around the area. Take a ride on the North Shore Bank Safari Train to find them.

Watch the video above to learn more about Egg Day from a representative.