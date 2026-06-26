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The Brief A Wisconsin cancer survivor was surprised with an Ed Sheeran meet-and-greet. Aurora Health Care said 55-year-old Blake's bucket list included meeting Sheeran. The two met backstage before the musician's concert at Summerfest.



A Wisconsin cancer survivor was surprised with a picture-perfect – or perhaps "Photograph" "Perfect" – backstage encounter with Ed Sheeran at Summerfest on Thursday.

The backstory:

Blake, 55, was diagnosed with blood cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic. He underwent chemotherapy in Oshkosh before receiving a stem cell transplant at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee, and his recovery included 21 days in isolation without visitors.

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Aurora Health Care said Blake made a bucket list to help him stay focused on the future, and meeting Ed Sheeran was on that list. A musician himself, Blake has attended multiple Sheeran concerts and has some album-themed tattoos.

The backstory:

On Thursday, Blake and his fiancée were first surprised with Ed Sheeran swag and more. Then, they learned of the big surprise – a backstage meet-and-greet with Sheeran before his performance at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

"For us, this concert is more than just a night out," Blake said. "It’s a celebration of survival, gratitude and the chance to enjoy experiences that once felt uncertain."