Easy Peachy Dump Cake: Quick and easy dessert you can make in minutes

If you're a fan of peach cobbler, the Cooking Mom has a recipe for you! It's a quick and easy dessert you can make in minutes.

Easy Peachy Dump Cake

Ingredients:

2 large cans (29 ounces each) sliced peaches in syrup

1 box (18.25 ounces) yellow cake mix

1 stick butter, melted

Directions:

Spray a 9 x 13 pan with cooking spray. Dump peaches with juice on the bottom. Sprinkle cake mix evenly over the top. Drizzle melted butter on top. Bake in a pre-heated 350° for 35 to 40 minutes or until bubbly.

You can also make this on the grill. Use a foil pan and grill over indirect heat for 30 to 40 minutes or until bubbly. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.