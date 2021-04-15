Easy Peachy Dump Cake: Quick and easy dessert you can make in minutes
If you're a fan of peach cobbler, the Cooking Mom has a recipe for you! It's a quick and easy dessert you can make in minutes.
Easy Peachy Dump Cake
Ingredients:
- 2 large cans (29 ounces each) sliced peaches in syrup
- 1 box (18.25 ounces) yellow cake mix
- 1 stick butter, melted
Directions:
Spray a 9 x 13 pan with cooking spray. Dump peaches with juice on the bottom. Sprinkle cake mix evenly over the top. Drizzle melted butter on top. Bake in a pre-heated 350° for 35 to 40 minutes or until bubbly.
You can also make this on the grill. Use a foil pan and grill over indirect heat for 30 to 40 minutes or until bubbly. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.