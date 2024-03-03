Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin breakfast serves pancakes for a cause

Easterseals of Southeast Wisconsin served up meals and a message Sunday morning, March 3.

At the 71st and Center, there were plenty of hugs and hot cakes. The pancake breakfast was designed to support and celebrate Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin.

Community Engagement Director Stacy Alauf said it’s also an opportunity for the organization to ramp up ahead of its summer camp season.

"Our mission is to create 100% equitable, accessible and inclusive communities," Alauf said. "So we’re working with people of all abilities."

A handful of families attended the event Sunday morning, including Karen Ware and her son, David. Ware has watched her son grow at Easterseals.

"I feel very safe," Karen Ware said. "He’s very well taken care of here."

It was a morning of food and friendship that filled stomachs and hearts.

"We provide essential programs to people to really make them feel liked they’re a part of the community and they’re safe and they can thrive in our different programs," Alauf said.

To learn more about Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin and its mission, click here.