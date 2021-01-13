East Troy woman wins $1.4M on jackpot lottery ticket

article

Jessica Eickman of East Troy started 2021 on the right foot -- claiming a winning Megabucks ticket worth $1.4 million annuity, $1.1 million cash, on Jan. 5, the Wisconsin Lottery announced on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

The jackpot-winning ticket was purchased at Frank's Piggly Wiggly in East Troy on Dec. 16.

Eickman called the win "a very unexpected and wonderful gift" and was shocked to discover she had the jackpot-winning ticket.

She plans to keep working and to use her winnings to save for retirement and share with her daughter.

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a 2 percent incentive up to $100,000. Frank's Piggly Wiggly received $28,000 for selling the ticket.

The odds of winning the Megabucks jackpot are 1 in 6,991,908. Megabucks drawings are Wednesday and Saturday. Each set of two plays cost $1 per draw. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday to be included in that day's drawing.