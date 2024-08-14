East Troy teacher sexual assault case, prosecutors note new victim

New evidence has surfaced in the case against a former East Troy Middle School band teacher accused of groping female students.

John Rash, 46, is already charged with sexually assaulting eight former music students from 2016 to 2019. Now, prosecutors say a new victim has come forward.

Multiple sources told FOX6 Investigators the victim is an adult, now in her 30s, who was one of Rash's students nearly 20 years ago.

The case was scheduled for trial later this month, but prosecutors on Wednesday asked to delay the trial until February 2025 as they consider the new evidence.

Rash remains free on $1,000 cash bond.

John Rash

Case details

According to school disciplinary records, Rash harassed and intimidated students and had trouble managing his emotions. Court records describe a pattern of Rash repeatedly touching female students on the breasts, legs, shoulders and back as he conducted private band lessons.

After the original charges were issued, at least seven more of Rash's former students came forward later in 2023. They told police the news "brought back memories" – causing some to break down in tears. One had even written about the alleged sexual assault in her application to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Five years after the allegations first surfaced, Rash lost his teaching license last year.

FOX6 investigators found the East Troy School District never reported the allegations to police or the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, so parents went straight to DPI, which eventually led to Rash's dismissal and criminal charges.