A former East Troy police officer, suspended amid domestic abuse allegations last summer, has been fined $100 for the misdemeanor offense.

Court records show 41-year-old Michael Cain pleaded no contest in March to one count of disorderly conduct (domestic abuse). Prosecutors said the conduct in question happened while he was on duty. The East Troy Police Department told FOX6 News he is no longer employed with the department.

Cain was sworn in as a member of the East Troy Police Department in 2019 and was getting ready to start as the new school resource officer for the East Troy Community School District last fall when he was charged.

According to a complaint, a woman told police Cain had been "influencing the men she has dated" since they split up. She said when she would return home, Cain had a pattern of showing up unexpectedly within minutes.

The woman reported that she walked into her home with her current boyfriend. She told investigators Cain showed up three minutes later in uniform with his firearm on his hip, ran up the stairs and banged on the door and started yelling.

The complaint said the woman and Cain argued downstairs. She told police Cain threatened her boyfriend, grabbed her wrist and pushed her against a doorframe.

Cain told investigators the situation was "blown way out of proportion." Per the complaint, he said he went in the house because he saw a "suspicious" car outside. He told police he thought about turning his body-worn camera on, but now regrets not doing so.

Investigators said Cain denied pushing the woman – and said she pushed him.