Earthquake reported in Lake Michigan; 24 miles from Sturgeon Bay
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. - An earthquake was recorded on Friday morning, Aug. 2 in Lake Michigan, 24 miles east-southeast of Sturgeon Bay.
The earthquake measured 2.9 on the Richter scale, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was reported at around 9:19 a.m.
As of 12 p.m. on Friday, the USGS says it had received 24 reports from people who say they felt the earthquake.