Eagle explosion: Summerset Marine damage, aftermath

Summerset Marine Construction in Eagle is still standing but heavily damaged after a five-alarm fire and explosions Thursday, May 19.

Twisted metal, broken glass and a charred building are all that's left of the facility. Yellow tape still blew in the wind Friday.

"Dragged two of them out right away, and very thankful for that as well," Larry Chapman, the company's owner, said of an employee hours after the explosion.

Twenty-four people were inside what the blaze began, all of whom were accounted for. Six people – three employees and three firefighters – were injured. One employee had serious injuries; Chapman said the person suffered a broken femur.

"We're just so thankful that he’s alive," he said.

Kristin Gardella grabbed her cellphone and started recording after the explosion.

"I couldn’t get through with my car. I had to walk through to get to work," she said. "The fire truck with the ladder, the guy that was up in the smoke, like, you couldn’t see him sometimes."

FOX6 News reached out to the Kettle Moraine Fire District, the lead investigating agency, but did not immediately hear back Friday.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said Friday there was no new information to share regarding the incident.