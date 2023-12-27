Town of Eagle barn fire, no injuries reported

article

A barn fire in the town of Eagle prompted an hours-long response Wednesday morning, Dec. 27.

It happened near County Highway LO and South Road. Firefighters with the Kettle Moraine Fire District were dispatched around 6 a.m.

The first crews at the scene pushed the fire while other crews worked to get a water supply established, officials said. After a few hours of initial attack, the fire was put out.

Town of Eagle barn fire (Courtesy: KMFD | Facebook)

No injuries were reported.

Officials said the fire was contained to the barn and its contents.