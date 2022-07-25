EAA AirVenture Oshkosh: World's largest aviation convention

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh
Get ready for a week of world-class aerobatics and aviation history as airplanes from all eras fill the skies in Oshkosh. Brian is at the world’s largest aviation convention where more than 10,000 aircrafts will visit over a 7-day stretch.
OSHKOSH, Wis. - Get ready for a week of world-class aerobatics and aviation history as airplanes from all eras fill the skies in Oshkosh. Brian is at the world’s largest aviation convention where more than 10,000 aircrafts will visit over a 7-day stretch.
EAA AirVenture Oshkosh
Not many people will get to go inside a WWII-era American four-engine propeller-driven heavy bomber in their life time, but you can at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh. Brian is aboard the B-29 Super Fortress with a preview of the planes iconic glass nose cockpit.