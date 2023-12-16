EAA AirVenture: Military, jet teams announced for 2024

article

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh will feature several military aircraft demo teams and a unique private jet group in 2024, organizers announced Thursday.

The 71st edition of the air show at Wittman Regional Airport will be held July 22-28.

EAA AirVenture 2024 said it has received commitments from the F-22 demo team, the F-16 Viper demo team and the F-35B demo from the U.S. Marine Corps. In addition, the Polaris Ghost Squadron has confirmed its appearance at Oshkosh following demonstrations in 2022 and 2023.

The F-16 Viper team and the F-35B are scheduled to fly at Oshkosh at various times throughout the week, organizers said, while the F-22 team will be present July 22-25 and the Polaris Ghost Squadron will be there on July 22-24. Along with the aerial demonstrations, several of the aircraft will be on display at AirVenture’s showcase Boeing Plaza.

EAA AirVenture features nine air shows over seven days, including night air shows on July 24 and July 27. The shows feature performances by aerobatic champions, military units, innovative technology and unique aircraft from the entire history of flight.