EAA AirVenture Oshkosh fly-in convention dates confirmed thru 2027

Dates for the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh fly-in convention at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh have been confirmed through 2027, officials announced on Monday, Nov. 20.

Upcoming event dates are:

2024: July 22-28

2025: July 21-27

2026: July 20-26

2027: July 26-August 1

A news release says the Experimental Aircraft Association’s annual fly-in convention has been held since 1953 and has occurred in Oshkosh since 1970.

"We also realize that AirVenture’s dates affect the scheduling of many other aviation events, as well as other activities in Wisconsin, so it’s important to have these dates finalized," said Jack Pelton, EAA CEO and Chairman of the Board.

More details regarding highlights of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2024 will be announced as they are confirmed.