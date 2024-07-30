EAA AirVenture 2024 sees record attendance, commercial exhibitors

article

EAA AirVenture saw record crowds this year – approximately 686,000 in Oshkosh for the 2024 show, which ran July 22-28 at Wittman Regional Airport.

The previous record, set last year, was estimated at 677,000, according to EAA.

"Over the past decade, and especially since 2020, we have seen AirVenture move to another level, as we maintain the heart of the event while adding programs and activities that appeal to aviation enthusiasts of all interests," Jack Pelton, EAA CEO and chairman, said in a news release. "Kudos to our dedicated volunteers and staff who plan and adjust to make it work."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

EAA said more than 10,000 aircraft arrived at Wittman and other area airports this year. There were more than 16,000 aircraft operations from July 18-28 alone – an average of roughly 113 takeoffs/landings per hour when the airport was open.

There were also a record 861 commercial exhibitors this year, EAA said, as well as on-site media representatives from six continents.

Featured article

The five-county area – Brown, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Outagamie and Winnebago – saw an estimated $170 million economic impact based on a 2017 University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh economic impact study.

EAA AirVenture Oshoksh 2025 is already in the works, planned for July 21-27.

"We’ve already received plenty of ideas for next year and a little bit later this summer, we’ll begin reviewing what might be possible for 2025," said Pelton. "Our annual goal is to create a gathering of people and airplanes that is found nowhere else in the world, and continue to improve the experience for EAA members and visitors."