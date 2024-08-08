D'Vontaye Mitchell death; 2 of 4 men charged now in custody

article

Two of the four men facing charges in the Hyatt Regency hotel death of D'Vontaye Mitchell are now in custody. Court records show 23-year-old Devin Johnson-Carson was taken into custody on Thursday morning, Aug. 8.

On Tuesday, prosecutors charged 60-year-old Todd Erickson, 23-year-old Devin Johnson-Carson, 25-year-old Brandon Turner and 53-year-old Herbert Williamson with causing Mitchell's death.

Erickson was booked into jail on Wednesday morning, Aug. 7. His attorney and an assistant district attorney appeared in intake court in the afternoon, but his court appearance was pushed back to Thursday.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office also said cocaine and methamphetamine were in Mitchell’s system when he died.

Hyatt Regency hotel surveillance video related to death of D'Vontaye Mitchell

Video shows the defendants moved Mitchell from his side to his stomach, and forcibly held him down.

Court filings say Mitchell was panhandling outside the hotel and later ran inside. When told to leave, he ran to the women's restroom and tried to lock himself inside.

No response

After a struggle, all four defendants turned Mitchell on his stomach, with one calling 911.

By the time police arrived, Mitchell wasn't breathing and had died at the scene.

Court filings say Erickson told investigators he and other security guards at the hotel are not licensed or certified, but the Hyatt did provide them with CPR training.

There was one person involved who hit Mitchell in the legs with a broom, but she has not been charged.