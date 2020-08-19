'Drove me crazy:' Prosecutors say Cudahy man admitted to killing sister, who 'nagged him often'

Prosecutors say a Cudahy man, "fed up" with his sister's nagging, admitted to fatally shooting her in a home on Underwood Avenue on July 18.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called by the girlfriend of the brother of Michael Wasielewski, 64, facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon. Wasielewski was found in a rocking chair on the back porch of a home in the area, and police heard his brother telling him to "just stay calm." The girlfriend advised the "body is inside."

Fatal shooting on Underwood Avenue near Hately Avenue in Cudahy July 18

Investigators found Wasielewski's sister dead in the home -- a scene described in the criminal complaint by officers as "horrific." The shotgun was found on a couch.

As Wasielewski was being escorted to a squad, prosecutors say he told his brother, "Thanks, I'm going to prison now. I could have handled it," adding that he "couldn't take it anymore," telling officers, "She drove me crazy."

An autopsy revealed the defendant's sister suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Wasielewski's brother said he received a phone call from him and he indicated that he had "snapped and shot the victim." He said Wasielewski said he "couldn't go to prison" so he was planning to shoot himself -- so the brother went over to the home, and his girlfriend called 911.

During an interview with Wasielewski, prosecutors say he said tension had been building, and his sister "nagged him often." On the day of the shooting, Wasielewski said she complained about the air conditioning, and he "got fed up," shooting his sister two or three times.

A competency examination was ordered as Wasielewski made his initial appearance in court Aug. 14. Cash bond was set at $100,000, with the doctor's report return scheduled for Sept. 29, online court records showed.