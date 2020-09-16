Dropbox installed to submit Milwaukee bar, restaurant COVID-19 plans

To continue serving guests in-person, Milwaukee bars and restaurants were required by the city health department to submit a COVID-19 safety plan by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

While the deadline has passed, some owners who ran into trouble submitting their plans on time now have a second way to do so -- a secure dropbox downtown.

FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee Health Department regarding business owners who may have wanted to submit plans in-person -- but found they could not.

On Wednesday morning, the health department announced that it has decided to install a dropbox in its lobby, giving business owners another option.

The dropbox is located in the lobby of the Zeidler Municipal Building near Broadway and Kilbourn in downtown Milwaukee, available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

While plans were due Tuesday night, health department officials said they will be giving business owners who did not meet the deadline a two-week extension.