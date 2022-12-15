Drone takes flight through ‘amazing’ Christmas lights display at Ohio home

Watch out Clark Griswold: One Ohio resident has decked the halls — or backyard, rather — with an incredibly extensive Christmas lights display.

North Ridgeville resident Bob Mangan continued his yearly Christmas tradition, installing thousands of lights and decorations at his home.

Aerial photographer Matt Lance took his drone on a flight around the property, capturing the full extent of Mangan’s spectacular installation.

Lance, who lives only a few blocks away from Mangan, told FOX Television Stations that he had been attending this "beautiful light display" for several years, but saw a Facebook post this year where Mangan had announced that he wouldn’t be able to decorate.

"After announcing this on Facebook he had so many people reach out, and he didn’t want to disappoint, so he ended up doing it again this year," he shared.

Lance started capturing drone videos earlier this year after getting his drone pilot license.

"I eventually brought up [to Mangan] that I have a drone side business and showed him some of my previous work, and he was so excited when I told him I would do it for nothing because he does all this for everyone for nothing but donation," he continued.

The video shows the drone weaving in and out across the property, featuring a wide range of his Christmas and holiday decorations.

"I just kind of winged it, and it turned out better than I thought," Lance added. "I was just hoping I could capture a glimpse of what it was like to actually visit this amazing display, and watching it back I was blown away at how much work he put into the display and how many lights are in his setup.

