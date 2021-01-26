Expand / Collapse search

Drivers, exercise caution! Snow creates messy morning commute

By
Published 
Updated just in
Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The snowfall created poor driving conditions for motorists Tuesday morning, Jan. 26. This, as a winter storm warning and winter weather advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. 

According to the National Weather Service, moderate to heavy snow is expected this morning -- along with gusty northeast winds -- resulting in widespread blowing and drifting of snow. 

In Milwaukee, salt crews were out in advance of the snow fall pre-salting areas and concentrating on areas affected by wind blow snow along with hills and bridges. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

As snow came in, a General Ice Control was initiated with more than 100 salt trucks with front mounted plow blades clearing main routes (arterials). Overall wind conditions are making it challenging as roads that have been addressed see snow blown back onto them.

You can also keep an eye on the traffic throughout southeast Wisconsin with our interactive traffic map.

CLICK HERE to monitor the FOX6 forecast.

Moderate to heavy snow ongoing, wind gusts lead to blowing, drifting snow
slideshow

Moderate to heavy snow ongoing, wind gusts lead to blowing, drifting snow

Moderate to heavy snow is ongoing Tuesday morning, Jan. 25 in southeast Wisconsin.

&#8216;Planning ahead&#8217;: Kenosha readies for winter storm
slideshow

&#8216;Planning ahead&#8217;: Kenosha readies for winter storm

With over half a foot of snow in the forecast, Kenoshans are preparing for a winter wallop.