Drivers, exercise caution! Snow creates messy morning commute

The snowfall created poor driving conditions for motorists Tuesday morning, Jan. 26. This, as a winter storm warning and winter weather advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, moderate to heavy snow is expected this morning -- along with gusty northeast winds -- resulting in widespread blowing and drifting of snow.

In Milwaukee, salt crews were out in advance of the snow fall pre-salting areas and concentrating on areas affected by wind blow snow along with hills and bridges.

As snow came in, a General Ice Control was initiated with more than 100 salt trucks with front mounted plow blades clearing main routes (arterials). Overall wind conditions are making it challenging as roads that have been addressed see snow blown back onto them.

