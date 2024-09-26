Drivers beware: I-894 eastbound freeway closure for Sept. 27-30
MILWAUKEE - Drivers survived a weekend of the westbound lanes of I-894 being shut down. Now, get set for the eastbound lanes to close.
As part of the ongoing I-894 resurfacing project, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will close all of eastbound I-894 between the Hale Interchange and the Mitchell Interchange. The closures will allow crews to complete milling and paving work along the corridor.
This work will be conducted during a scheduled 54-hour closure this weekend.
11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 – 5:30 a.m. Monday Sept. 30
- Eastbound I-894 is scheduled to close between the Hale Interchange and the Mitchell Interchange.
- Westbound I-894 will remain open to traffic.
NOTE: The ramp from westbound I-894 to southbound I-43 in the Hale Interchange will also close during this time.
I-894 detours
- Motorists are encouraged to use other regional routes such as I-43, I-41, and I-94 to get around the closure.
Officials say access to businesses and residences will be maintained. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.