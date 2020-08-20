Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened early Thursday morning, Aug. 20 in the area of 5th and North. It happened around 12:35 a.m.

Police say a 38-year-old woman struck a light pole on the south side of North Avenue as she was eastbound.

Upon arrival, the driver was trapped in the vehicle. She was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

A witness observed the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed before striking the pole.

Driver taken to hospital after striking light pole near 5th and North in Milwaukee

This is an ongoing investigation.