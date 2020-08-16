Driver making u-turn fatally strikes motorcyclist near 35th and Wright in Milwaukee

article

A motorcyclist died in a crash near 35th Street and Wright Street in Milwaukee Sunday afternoon, Aug. 16. It happened around 2:20 p.m.

Police say a motorist, who was conducting a u-turn, collided into a motorcyclist who was operating at a high rate speed prior to impact. The motorcyclist sustained severe head injuries and died at the scene.

The striking motorist suffered non-fatal injuries and is being investigated for operating under the influence.