article

A driver hit a pedestrian in Waukesha Wednesday evening, Jan. 4.

The crash happened near St. Paul Avenue and Fairview.

Waukesha police asked people to avoid the area but provided no further details, including whether the striking driver stayed on scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said the road would be closed in the area "for several hours" as of 6 p.m.