Driver dies after crashing into parked vehicle in Racine

Racine police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Monday morning, Oct. 19 near Water Street and Park Avenue.

Police responded to the scene around 12:15 a.m. for reports of a vehicle vs. parked car accident. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle with substantial damage and an adult male driver trapped inside.

The Racine Fire Department extracted the driver from the vehicle and transported him to the hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

