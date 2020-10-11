Driver crashes into home near 19th and Grant, flees scene

Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run where a vehicle crashed into a home near 19th Street and Grant Street early Sunday morning, Oct. 11.

The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m.

The driver fled the scene and has not yet been located, according to police.

There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7222 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android