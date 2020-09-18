Driver believed to have fallen asleep before fatal crash in Wauwatosa

The Wauwatosa Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Mayfair Road and W North Avenue around 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18.

Police say the sole occupant died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash.

Police say itt appears the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was traveling northbound on N. Mayfair Road and is believed to have fallen asleep. The vehicle hit two traffic standards and a tree before coming to a stop.

The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted in the investigation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.