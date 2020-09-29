Drive-Up Donation event to benefit Hunger Task Force, Next Door

FOX6 is proud to partner with Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance and its partners to give back to the community with a Drive-Up Donation event, benefiting Hunger Task Force and Next Door. The event is set for on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. in front of the south gate of Maier Festival Park.

This promotion is being held in collaboration with longtime Summerfest admission promotion sponsors Johnson Controls and the Northwestern Mutual Foundation. Summerfest stage sponsor, Klement’s, is also supporting the collection and will distribute 5,000 Snack Sticks (while supplies last) during the event, in addition to a donation of 2,000 pounds of sausage to Hunger Task Force.

All patrons who donate the minimum cited below from the hours of 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. will receive one (1) free ticket to Summerfest 2021 -- June 24-26, July 1-3, and July 8-10.

The following donations are requested:

Three (3) cans of non-perishable, healthy food items, canned low-sodium vegetables, or fruit in 100% juice are appreciated, benefiting Hunger Task Force

New or gently used children’s books with a $10 value, benefiting Next Door

To participate, fans will be directed to drive up to the south gate and hand their donation from their vehicle to a volunteer, who will provide one (1) Summerfest 2021 ticket, and one (1) Klement’s Snack Stick, per person. Organizers ask that all participants follow the directional signage and to not leave their vehicle.

“Summerfest fans have a long history of providing critical donations to our community, and we want to ensure everyone has this opportunity in 2020. The need is even greater this year due to the pandemic, and we invite our fans to stop by and bring non-perishable canned food items, or a book donation, and help make a difference” said Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

“Hunger Task Force is excited to work with our friends at Summerfest for the Summerfest Donation Drive-Up,” said Sherrie Tussler, Executive Director of Hunger Task Force. “This event comes at a crucial time when Wisconsin’s COVID-19 cases are on the rise and many families in Milwaukee are still out of work or in need of food. Be generous, Milwaukee. We’ll see you out in our masks and gloves, ready to accept your donations and look forward to 2021!”

“Having a major donation drive like the Donation Drive-Up is critical to helping us keep our libraries stocked with new and gently-used books for Next Door students and children in the community,” Next Door President Dr. Tracey Sparrow said. “We give these books away throughout the year to help children build their home libraries and develop their literacy skills early on. With the pandemic, we’re in need of more books to maintain our distribution and put a smile on a child’s face with books to call their own!”



