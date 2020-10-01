Drive-thru flu shots offered by Froedtert and Medical College of WI

Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network have set up a convenient and safe way to get your flu shot this year.

Drive-thru flu shot clinics will be set up at the F&MCW in Menomonee Falls - Town Hall Center, as well as the West Bend Hospital the first and last Saturdays in October.

Both locations will operate at these dates and times:

Saturday, Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

To avoid getting the flu, wash your hands often, avoid touching your face and stay out of crowds. Most importantly, get your flu shot. A flu shot provides many benefits, including keeping you from getting sick with flu and reducing the severity of the flu if infected.

“The Froedtert & MCW health network understands the importance of protecting our community, and we are making every effort to safely and effectively provide flu vaccinations to those who are interested and most in need,” said Jonathon Truwit, MD, Enterprise Chief Medical Officer, Froedtert Health and the Medical College of Wisconsin health network.

Flu shots are available for individuals over the age of 6.

Masks must be worn and it's recommended you wear a short-sleeved shirt.

A vaccine consent form must be completed. Consent forms will be available at the drive-thru but individuals are encouraged to complete ahead of time.

Most insurance plans are accepted. Before arriving, please check with insurance regarding coverage. Individuals do not have to be a patient registered at Froedtert & MCW health network.

Cash is not accepted and alternative locations are listed at the end of the release.

Children who are especially afraid of shots or anyone with special needs is encouraged to use one of the health center or pharmacy options.

For more information about how to safely receive a flu shot, visit Froedtert.com/flu.