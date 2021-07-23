Drexel Dog Days: Bring your K9 companion to this free event

A free event in Oak Creek is allowing you to bring your whole pack for some outside fun. Laura Nelson joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop on Drexel Dog Days.

Bring your canine companion to Dog Days at Drexel! This event will feature Pier Pups dock diving and great dog-related vendors.

Dates: Friday, July 23 & Saturday, July 24, 2021

Times: Friday 4 - 9 p.m. • Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Drexel Town Square

This year, we'll have over 50 vendors, live music and, as always, Pier Pups canine dock jumping. Additional activities include caricatures, face painting, a large mural to color, and a dog bounce house!

Does your dog love to swim and chase a toy into water? If so, sign up for Pier Pups Dock Diving! New to Pier Pups? Sign up for our Friday night training session between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

