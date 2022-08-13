Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival returns to lakefront

The Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival returned Saturday, Aug. 13 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 50 teams from Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa competed in colorfully decorated 43-foot-long dragon boats at Lakeshore State Park.

"This festival has added richness to our vibrant city. After two years of anticipation, we are expecting a record turn out this year," said Danwei Han, the festival's planning committee executive director.

In addition to the dragon boat race, the festival included Chinese cultural performances, a market and martial arts. Asian Fusion food was also available.

The event is organized by the Milwaukee Chinese Community Center (MCCC). All process from the nonprofit event benefited United Way.