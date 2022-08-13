Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival returns to lakefront

By FOX6 News Digital Team
The Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival and race returned Saturday, Aug. 13. FOX6 Photojournalist Justin DuBois takes us there.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival returned Saturday, Aug. 13 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 50 teams from Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa competed in colorfully decorated 43-foot-long dragon boats at Lakeshore State Park. 

"This festival has added richness to our vibrant city. After two years of anticipation, we are expecting a record turn out this year," said Danwei Han, the festival's planning committee executive director.

In addition to the dragon boat race, the festival included Chinese cultural performances, a market and martial arts. Asian Fusion food was also available.

The event is organized by the Milwaukee Chinese Community Center (MCCC). All process from the nonprofit event benefited United Way.