Milwaukee remembers Dr. Lester Carter; a 'community treasure'

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Members of the Milwaukee Common Council are remembering a longtime community anchor and business trailblazer. A news release from members of the Common Council says Dr. Lester Carter has died.

Dr. Lester Carter

The release from the Milwaukee Common Council says the following: 

"Dr. Carter owned and operated the Carter Drug Store at 24th and Burleigh for 47 years, and he touched thousands of lives in positive ways during his time in business and beyond. He helped improve the overall quality of life for community members, and as we remember his service, we think of his special touch.

"Not only did you come to Dr. Carter’s store to get a prescription for whatever your ailment was, but he was also a source of inspiration. When you left his store, you were going to feel better before you even took that first pill or applied that ointment.

"Dr. Carter, who the Common Council approved an honorary street renaming for in 2018, was a true community treasure (and legend) and will be sorely missed but not forgotten.

"Rest in peace, Doc."

Dr. Lester Carter

Reaction

Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

"I join so many in Milwaukee who are mourning the death of Dr. Lester Carter.

"Dr. Carter was much more than a pharmacist. He was a community institution. And his professional activities were so important in keeping his customers healthy.

"He was also an accomplished and humble man. Dr. Carter faced racism and, notwithstanding that, enjoyed success in his career. He was a resource, an innovator, and a trusted counselor.

"When Dr. Carter was asked, for a Neighborhood News Service article, about his career he responded, "I’m just the community druggist, nothing fancy." 

"Well, Dr. Carter, you were so much more."

State Rep. David Bowen (D-Milwaukee)

Dr. Lester Carter

This is a developing story.

