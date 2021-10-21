Expand / Collapse search

Dr. BBQ: Bison Meatball Polish Boy Sandwiches

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Dr. BBQ Bison Polish Boy

Grab some extra napkins, because there's no easy way to eat this beast of a sandwich. Dr. BBQ is cooking up a Bison Meatball Polish Boy Sandwich ahead of Thursday Night Football on FOX6.

Makes 6 sandwiches

2-pounds ground Bison

Barbecue Rub

½ bag frozen French fries

1 bag slaw mix

Slaw dressing

1 cup barbecue sauce

6 hoagie rolls

Cook the French fries as directed and set aside. Prepare the grill or oven to cook the meatballs indirect at 325°. Divide the Bison into 24 equal size meatballs. Season them with barbecue rub. Cook the meatballs directly on the grill or on a sheet pan in the oven until they reach an internal temp of 160°, about 20-25 minutes. Remove to a plate. In a medium bowl combine the slaw mix with ½ cup slaw dressing. Mix well. Let rest for 10 minutes. Mix and add a little more dressing if needed.

Split the top of the buns. Add 4 meatballs to each bun. Top with a few spoonfuls of barbecue sauce, a scoop of cole slaw, a handful of French fries and finally a drizzle of barbecue sauce over the top.

