Downtown Racine’s First Fridays: Great music, food and drinks

It’s the first Friday of July, and in Racine, that means it’s time to get out and enjoy everything that downtown has to offer. Brian is touring some of the businesses that are taking part in tonight’s First Fridays celebration.

About First Fridays (website)

Socialize with friends and neighbors as you enjoy shopping, adult beverages and a stroll through the historic Downtown city streets. Join all the First Friday’s Sponsor business owners as they welcome you to shop local, dine & discover the best Racine has to offer: Downtown! Come early & stay late! Downtown Racine has been a shopping destination since 1860.