Downtown Port Washington hosting fall celebration

Updated  October 3, 2024 10:11am CDT
This Saturday, Downtown Port Washington is hosting a fall celebration you won’t want to miss. 

Brian Kramp has a preview of the fun that includes from pumpkin decorating to puppies at this year’s Fall Street Festival.

Port Fall Street Festival

Brian Kramp has details on the experience the fun of fall in Downtown Port with store booths, artisan vendors, and an extended Farmers Market.

Bounce house to fall-themed games

Brian Kramp is in Port Washington where they want you to "rock down to Electric Avenue."

Sausage-stuffed potato skins; Jones Dairy Farm

Chef Kate Konen from Jones Dairy Farm shows us how to make a recipe perfect for your next tailgate party!

A look at the food

Brian Kramp is inside the new Moonlight Tavern with a preview of the food and fun at this year’s Fall Street Festival.

Vintage motorcycle show

Brian Kramp has a preview of this Saturday’s party in Port.