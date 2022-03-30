Downtown Milwaukee parking lot scam, cars towed after paying

Parking isn't always easy to come by on a busy night downtown, and scammers are taking advantage of downtown Milwaukee drivers in search of a spot.

FOX6 News received tips about a lot near 6th and McKinley. When there is an event, like a Milwaukee Bucks game or concert, parking attendants stand outside and wave people in. By the time the event is over, the cars are towed.

"As he waved us in, he’s like: ‘$20 bucks, cash only,’" scam victim John Jordan said. "He had an orange cone, had a flashlight, had a vest on."

When Jordan found a spot close to Fiserv Forum before a Bucks game, he pulled right in. After the game, he found his car was missing from the lot.

"My mouth just dropped because I was in awe. I said, ‘This is really unfortunate,’" Jordan said.

Surveillance shows alleged scammers at parking lot near 6th and McKinley

Milwaukee Area Technical College surveillance from last week shows two men waving people into the lot, collecting money and leaving. A short time later, the cars were towed away.

"When we went out and they couldn’t provide any identification, we immediately contacted the police," said MATC spokesman Tony Tagliavia.

Surveillance shows car being towed at lot near 6th and McKinley

MATC does not own the lot, which is adjacent to their building. Public Safety alerted Milwaukee police about the scam.

FOX6 called the tow company, Brew City Towing, associated with the lot. They said they are doing their job and denied knowing the scammers – adding that they, too, called police.

Parking lot near 6th and McKinley

"We do go out there and get cars that they want us to pick up," an employee said.

Wednesday, March 30, FOX6 waited and spotted one man in a yellow vest. As the cameras started rolling, he quickly took off.

FOX6 spots man in vest near parking lot before he runs off

"We shouldn’t have to go through this when we expect for people to be honest. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen," said Jordan. "I don’t want this to happen to anyone else. Times are hard."

An MATC employee was outside when that man ran off. Police were contacted, but it is unclear if they ever tracked the man down.

