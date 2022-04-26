Milwaukee Brewery District farmers markets start June 10

article

The Brewery District will hold its first annual farmers market featuring local farmers, artists, makers, beer, food trucks and music beginning June 10 and running through October 28.

The market will be in Preservation Park near 9th and Juneau under the historic neon Pabst sign. The market will feature live entertainment and a Best Place beer garden from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Brewery District farmers market is a part of the Neighborhood Improvement District No. 1’s commitment to community development and engagement to sustain the historic Pabst Brewing Co. complex neighborhood redevelopment, a news release said.

The market sponsor, Interstate Parking will be providing discounted parking validations for market purchases.

The Brewery District currently includes a variety of professional and service-oriented businesses, breweries, hotels and restaurants. That includes the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health, nearly 800 new apartments, unique office, event and entertainment spaces, and more than 70 businesses within eight city blocks, according to the release.

