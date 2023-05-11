Downtown Milwaukee 2040 plan; final Community Open House

Image Milwaukee with more public spaces, bigger sidewalks and thinner streets. That's the vision for the city's 2040 plan for downtown. The city's new draft plan – "Connec+ing MKE: Downtown Plan 2040" – shows one vision.

The final Community Open House for the plan will be held at 3rd Street Market Hall on Thursday, May 11, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Officials said the plan "represents an inclusive vision of downtown as a place for every resident, in every neighborhood, to feel welcome and connected to Milwaukee’s city center." That vision includes making it the most walkable downtown in the Midwest, reimagining I-794 and expanding The Hop streetcar.

The draft proposal would remove the stretch of I-794 that currently divides downtown from the Historic Third Ward, putting a traditional grid of streets in its place.

The downtown plan for 2040 includes renderings of Water Street with widened sidewalks, separated bike lanes and a lot more trees. There would be a narrowed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive that makes room for wider sidewalks and outdoor dining. Overall, the draft calls for doubling the number of people living downtown – getting to 40,000 people – and boosting jobs to 100,000. It would cut emissions 45% by 2030 and net-zero by 2050.

Plan details

Public input received throughout the planning process in the last two years helped shape six "big ideas" for how public and private investment can drive physical changes to downtown Milwaukee. A news release said the "big ideas" include:

Growing downtown’s population

Investing in parks and gathering spaces

Expanding and enhancing transit

Reconnecting places divided by human-made barriers

Improving streets to support all users

Redesigning streets as public places.

According to the release, the plan recommends a series of public and private development projects. Among those, are seven high-priority projects including the following:

Public Museum & State Office Building Redevelopment at MacArthur Square

Public Space Management Organization for Parks & Public Spaces

Extending the Streetcar (Westown, Bronzeville, Walker’s Point, and the East Side)

6th Street Complete Street

Water Street Entertainment District

Performing Arts Center Parking Garage Redevelopment Site

Reimagining the I-794 & Clybourn Street Corridor

Officials said the proposed projects would complement the progress made by the 2010 Downtown Area Plan which included:

Addition of a fixed-rail streetcar system

Revitalization of Wisconsin Avenue

New circulation patterns, development and public spaces at the Lakefront Gateway

Building a strong Broadway Connection to better link the central business district to the Historic Third Ward

Developing the area around Pere Marquette Square with residential, commercial and entertainment uses

Enhancing the Station Plaza/ Milwaukee Intermodal Station area

Improving accessibility to the underutilized MacArthur Square

Developing the Haymarket area into a mixed-use neighborhood with a public square

The draft plan is available on the project website. Dialogue is encouraged at connectingmke.com, where users can participate in the virtual open house and provide feedback until May 22.