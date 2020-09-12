Downtown gatherings spark concern, complaints from some: 'Big problem'

Recent violence and crime in downtown Milwaukee has prompted police to increase patrols around Old World Third Street.

Some restaurant owners describe hundreds of people loitering along Old World Third Street and Water Street -- drinking and taking illegal substances -- on weekends over the past couple of months.

"They are not patronizing the restaurants," said Milwaukee Alderman Robert Bauman. "We know they're armed, because there was a shooting last week. Two innocent folks caught in a crossfire, two or three different groups of people firing at each other in the intersection of Juneau and Old World Third Street -- big problem."

Bauman said there has also been an increase of complaints by business owners and residents about loud music, drag racing and a lack of social distancing. However, some of the people hanging out are reportedly now committing any crimes.

Gatherings in downtown Milwaukee that have caused concern for some business owners

FOX6 News spoke with roughly a dozen managers of area businesses off-camera on Saturday.

Some said they are upset with the activity and want it to stop. Others said they aren't so upset because it hasn't been hurting business, and they are understanding that a lot of people don't have much to do during the pandemic.

"Starting two, three weeks ago, we sounded the alert with MPD, who is generally on it, but they're very reluctant to become aggressive," Bauman said. "Police across the country are under tremendous scrutiny and they're really holding back and I guess, to some extent, it's understandable."

Milwaukee police told FOX6 News that they are responding, saying in a statement: "We have increased patrols, along with having the presence of the Mounted Patrol and Motorcycle Unit, to address the issues."

"The police are doing the best they can. And under current circumstances, I don't know if I want the police to become more aggressive," said Bauman. "The health department could step up their game."

FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee Health Department to find out of they are aware of and addressing the recent activity, but has not heard back.

Bauman said there is at least one bar on Water Street that is closing on Fridays and Saturdays due to the recent activity.